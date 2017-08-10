The Show Must Go On is not your normal fundraiser. Local leaders and celebrities will perform in the event at Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre Sunday, Aug. 13.

Professional dancer Kris Cangelosi of Cangelosi Dance Project is producing the show, with an ensemble of amateur and professional dancers showcasing choreography from Broadway tunes, ballroom, contemporary, tap dance and jazz works.

Performing artists include Jerisse Grantham, owner of Jeffie Jean Studio; Hannah Willson, performer for Cangelosi Dance Project; Courtney David, performer for Cangelosi Dance Project; Jamie Ray, director of Air Seekers; River Peterson, instructor and dancer for Courtney Black Ballroom Studio; Ariana Virgillio, instructor and dancer for Courtney Black Ballroom Studio; and Van Vo, instructor and dancer for Courtney Black Ballroom Studio.

Community leaders and celebrities performing include Brittany Weiss of WBRZ, Dr. Amiee Russo-Mounger of The Smile Spa, Dr. Jennifer Greeson of Baton Rouge Clinic, Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux of Woman’s Hospital, Dixon McMakin of Altus Wealth Management, Travis McLavy of Travis L.T.D., Aaron Bayham of Celtic Media Centre, Ann Tillage of The Sharmooz, Vanda Refermat of Body Fit Pilates, Guy Blanchard of Dow Chemical and Mitzi Miller of Ms Zs Concierge Computer Services.

Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre is in the Manship Theatre Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Doors open for The Show Must Go On at 2:30 p.m. for attendees to enjoy the social area, cash bar and music. The show begins at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for $35 through the online Manship Box Office or call 866-451-2787.