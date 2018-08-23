The year is 1968. A pampered Southern debutante falls in love with a Black Panther after meeting in a black section of Martha’s Vineyard and sharing a passionate night together. It’s a union forbidden by society at large. The couple goes on to reunite annually for the next 43 years at the place where they first met, with each of them sharing tales of their personal experiences and growth over time in a world in which the culture is changing at a rapid pace. Over the years, a number of significant historical events unfold: the Vietnam War, the AIDS epidemic, the gay rights movement and more.

That’s the backdrop of Plenty of Time, a play written by John Shevin Foster. Local theater company New Venture Theatre will bring a production of the love story to the stage at LSU’s Studio Theatre this weekend.

The production stars Taylor Randall as Christine, the Southern debutante, and Obatiyé Dent as Corey, the Black Panther.

Click here to purchase tickets to Plenty of Time. Tickets are $25 for general admission, or $20 with a valid student ID.

New Venture will perform three shows: Friday, Aug. 24, and Saturday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. LSU’s Studio Theatre is located in the University’s Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.