Calling all car enthusiasts: This Saturday, March 3, is the first annual Baton Rouge Stuntfest Carshow, a day dedicated to custom cars.

The event, inspired by Georgia Stuntfest, aims to show the world what south Louisiana has to offer in the custom car game.

As with any car show, attendees are encouraged to admire the cars on display, as well as showcase their own car. Those wanting to display their cars must register in advance. Preregistration begins at 10 a.m.

Stuntfest is a collaboration between Stunt Hard Promotions and StreetKing, a custom wheels and performance tires shop.

The 1st annual Baton Rouge Stuntfest Carshow kicks off at 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 3, at StreetKing.

StreetKing is at 7221 Airline Highway. Find more information here.