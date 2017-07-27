Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies & Music on the Lawn continues this Saturday, July 29, with a screening of The Freshman and an original, live score by The Rakers.

For each event, Baton Rouge Gallery selects a silent film to show and reaches out to a local, contemporary band to create a completely original score for the movie. Then at Movies & Music on the Lawn, the film is projected on a large inflatable screen as the band performs their never-before-heard score.

This month, BRG will be screening the 1925 slapstick comedy The Freshman, where Harold Lamb, a college freshman (played by Harold Lloyd), joins the football team in an attempt to fit in and impress his crush. Providing the musical accompaniment, The Rakers is a five-piece rock ‘n’ roll band from the Capital City fronted by Alex V. Cook and Lance Porter with Leon LeJeune, Lewis Roussel and Anna Byars.

Each screening takes place on the lawn of Baton Rouge Gallery at BREC‘s City Park (1515 Dalrymple Drive). The show begins at 8 p.m. (or sundown—whichever comes last) and the $7 admission ticket includes free bottomless popcorn. Not sure what to bring? Check out our outdoor movie guide for ideas.

Sponsored by Whole Foods Market Baton Rouge, this popular film series runs through October. For the full schedule and more information about this month’s event, visit batonrougegallery.org.