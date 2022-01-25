See an eagle at the17th Annual Eagle Expo, sponsored by Cajun Coast Convention & Visitors Bureau

Heading into its 17th year, the Eagle Expo is a tribute to the return of the American Bald Eagle to Louisiana. It was officially removed from the endangered species list in June 2007.

Eagle Expo returns on February 18-19 in Morgan City with a weekend of presentations, social events, birding boat tours, and field trips all set deep within the Atchafalaya Basin and its surrounding waterways—home to numerous nesting pairs of bald eagles and other rare species of flora and fauna.

This year’s Expo will include a presentation by Wings to Soar, sponsored by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. This lively and informational presentation showcases an array of eagles, falcons, hawks and owls soaring overhead.