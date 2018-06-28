Baton Rouge dance company Cangelosi Dance Project is bringing its newest production, Glass Broken, to Manship Theatre this Saturday, June 30.

Glass Broken serves as a sequel to Cangelosi Dance Project founder Kris Cangelosi’s 1995 dance production Glass Ceiling, a story highlighting the struggles of women in a male-dominated corporate world. In Cangelosi’s new program, the women have overcome these obstacles (hence the production’s title), but new obstacles await them in the digital age.

Glass Broken will utilize the same music as its predecessor, Peter Gabriel’s soundtrack for the film The Last Temptation of Christ, although the music will now be used to tell a much different tale.

Ticket prices vary by seating location and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.