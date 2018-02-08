No plans Tuesday? Geaux fish.

BREC Conservation and BREC Outdoor Adventure are joining forces for Geaux Fish! Catfish Rodeo, which gives families the opportunity to get outdoors during the Mardi Gras break.

The pond at BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park will be stocked with catfish. Fishermen will be allowed to keep what they reel in; there is a fish cleaning station on site. Other activities include arts and crafts, a casting game and Mardi Gras parade.

Awards will be given out to the fishermen who reel in the biggest, smallest and most fish. There will also be a Best Sportsman Award. Fishermen will be divided into two divisions: junior anglers, fishermen 15 and younger, and adult anglers.

Fishing equipment is not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own rod and reel, bait and an ice chest to easily store and transport your fish.

Participants 16 and older are required by state law to have a fishing license, which can be purchased here, at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or a local gas station, or by calling 800-765-2602.

The event is free, but registration is required. You can register here or in person the day of.

Geaux Fish! Catfish Rodeo will be held at BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park next Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8-11 a.m. The park is at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.