With one flick of her fairy godmother’s wand, Cinderella trades in her glass slippers for pointe shoes in Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre‘s production of the classic story.

Returning to the BRBT stage for the first time since 2010, Cinderella adds classical ballet choreography, beautiful costumes, humor and even audience participation to the beloved fairy tale.

The production combines the stunning choreography that a ballet connoisseur would expect with comedic additions that keep the story engaging for younger audience members, says BRBT marketing and communications director Christine Perkins, who also plays Cinderella’s evil stepmother in the show. Compared to BRBT’s lavish holiday staple The Nutcracker, Cinderella will feel more modern and intimate in its presentation, while still being filled with the elegance that a ballet demands.

“Cinderella is very different from your typical ballet,” Perkins says. “It’s a little bit more of an accessible ballet, because you don’t have to really understand ballet to understand what’s happening in the show.”

The production is set for April 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 14 at 2 p.m. at the River Center Theater.

