This Sunday, Jan. 21, head to the Varsity Theatre for the NFL Conference Championships. The AFC Championship will be played first, slated to begin at 2:05 p.m. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the defending Superbowl champs, the New England Patriots.

The NFC Championship will be played at 5:40 p.m. as the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles. The winning teams will advance to Superbowl LII, to be played Feb. 4.

All this excitement is sure to work up an appetite. The Chimes, which is located right next door, will have its full menu available to-go.

The Varsity will offer drink specials throughout the day. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The first game begins at 2:05 p.m.

Cover is free. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.