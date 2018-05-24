Mid City favorite Atomic Pop Shop is closing its doors. But this Saturday, May 26, it is going out with a bang by hosting a Goodbye Bash.

The record store has been in business in Baton Rouge for the past seven years, but this month, shop owners Kerry and Jeff Beary are making the move to North Carolina.

The bash will include food, drinks and, of course, good music. In typical Atomic Pop Shop fashion, attendees are encouraged to purchase some vinyl.

The shop is known for its local art, eclectic vibes, and new and vintage records, with everything from LPs to 45’s.

Atomic Pop Shop’s Goodbye Bash is this Saturday, May 26, 6-9 p.m., at the shop, 2936 Government St.

And in case you are bummed about Atomic Pop Shop closing, all isn’t entirely lost. Under new management, the space will reopen June 2 as Pop Shop Records. Find out more about the new shop here.