Save the date: Sunday, Oct. 9, is a big day for birding in Baton Rouge

Birding’s competitive side is on full display in the 2011 comedy The Big Year, the story of hardcore enthusiasts traveling extreme distances to be the first to document the most species spotted from January to December.

But this month’s annual international birding event, The Big Sit!, is just the opposite.

Held in communities across the globe every October, including nearby Plaquemine, the event gathers small groups of birders in one place to document birds they see over a 24-hour period.