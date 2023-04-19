Sample gourmet bites, wines and cocktails this weekend at Spring Fête

This Sunday, April 23, the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society (BRES) hosts a garden party. At Spring Fête, more than 300 guests will find themselves surrounded by the blooming flowers of Houmas House and Gardens, dressed in spring-themed attire, sipping a variety of cocktails and tasting an extensive menu.

“It’s just a beautiful setting,” says Baton Rouge Epicurean Society director Abigail Hamilton. “Everything is in bloom. You literally walk through an archway of roses. The owner of Houmas House is meticulous about all of his gardens.”

BRES will host nine restaurants, each serving a variety of entrees and finger foods. The Francis Southern Table and Bar will serve a chicken pepperjack pipette pasta, while the team from Proverbial Wine Bistro will plate up gourmet meatballs covered in spicy pomodoro sauce. Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine will dish out a heirloom shrimp salad. The additional six restaurants include: Bergeron’s City Market, TJ Ribs, Ruffino’s, Juban’s, Solera Tapas and Bar and of course, the culinary team at Houmas House and Gardens will present something special: sweet tea brined duck breast with Steen’s cane syrup and blue corn grits.

With plenty of available drinks, guests must be 21 or older. Solera will offer its sangria, and Fred’s is bringing a “college cocktail.” There will also be a variety of wines, seltzers, soft drinks and more. As they breathe in the fresh air and aroma of sizzling food, attendees can move to upbeat music by Chris Culotta, a.k.a. DJ Bird.

BRES is offering transportation services to keep participants safe. With its special ticket purchase, guests can hop on a van at one of three local restaurants: City Pork Highland @ Perkins, Palermo Ristorante or Mestizo. The vans will deport promptly at 1:20 p.m. and drive guests to the garden party and back to the restaurants at the end of the tasting event.

With predicted sunny weather reports, Spring Fête is scheduled to take place under clear skies and in front of the Houmas House amphitheater. In the low chance of rain, the party will be moved inside.

Fête guests will also have the chance to participate in a silent auction of about eight items, including local art, a dinner at Houmas House, wines and a restaurant gift card package.

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Capital Region culinary professionals help raise funds to assist children’s health, nutrition and education programs with four to five annual fundraising events. Hamilton says the organization donated over $212,000 to local charities last year and over $850,000 total since 2007.

Spring Fête is from 2-5 p.m. General admission is $90 and admission with transportation services is $130. Houmas House and Gardens is at 40136 River Road.