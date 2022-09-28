Salsa dancing, blood orange brews and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Show off your record collection on Thursday

Try being a guest DJ for the night at the Record Party and The Brakes Bar, Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Brakes Bar welcomes music lovers to spin their own tracks every Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Bring your favorite records and show off that collection and your own creativity.

The event is free and more information can be found here. Spoke & Hub (Brakes Bar) is at 5412 Government St.

Dance to new sounds Thursday

Frequency Dance party is coming back to Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, Sept. 29, with new sounds and an invitation to dance the night away.

Dubbed “Baton Rouge’s Only Alternative Dance Night,” the event was launched by a group of do-it-yourself DJs who wanted to bring more techno, house and “bizarre stuff you can’t hear elsewhere” to Baton Rouge

The event starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s is located at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

See a free outdoor concert

Concert series are back all over town, just in time for the fall weather.

Werewolf performs at Perkins Rowe’s free concert series, Rock N Rowe, Thursday, Sept. 29, 6-9 p.m. Live After Five rocks downtown with The Michael Foster Project on Friday, Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m. Jonathon Boogie Long plays Sunday in the Park, organized by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2-5 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public.

Learn to salsa on Saturday night

It’s Latin night at Chelsea’s Live on Saturday, Oct.1.

VDJ Travieso will play a mix while ISalsa hosts the lesson for beginners and seasoned salsa dancers alike.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and dancing runs from 9-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase here. All persons attending this event must be at least 18 years of age. Chelsea’s is located at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Taste test Voodoo’s new blood orange brew on Saturday

Welcome spooky season with Tin Roof Brewing Company as it introduces its new Blood Orange Voodoo this Saturday, Oct. 1.

In addition to tastings Tin Roof’s new citrus seasonal brew, guests can take part in free tarot card readings. Food trucks Joel’s Lobster Rolls and Plant-based Sweets by Lotus will also be on site

The event starts at noon and is free and open to the public. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Drop off your hazardous waste on Saturday

The East Baton Rouge Parish Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off is this Saturday, Oct. 1.

Improper disposal of certain household items can lead to environmental hazards that threaten human health. Keep yourself and your neighbors safe and drop off those materials. Visit for more information on accepted hazardous material. No commercial waste is accepted.

Drive by from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only EBR residents are allowed to drop off waste and an ID must be presented. The drop off is at LSU Touchdown Village, South Quad Drive.