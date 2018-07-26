For the past eight years, Happy’s Irish Pub has offered Red Stick residents a fusion of cardio and brews at its annual Happy’s 5000. Lo and behold, this year is no different—the ninth annual event takes place downtown Baton Rouge this Saturday.

The 5k starts at 7 p.m. This 3.1-mile race is followed by the sixth annual running of the Beer Mile at 8:30 p.m., a 50-person costume run that pits participants against each other in a 1-mile race that (you guessed it) involves a good deal of beer.

To satisfy your post-run appetite, the Finisher Food Court in North Boulevard Town Square will be offering food starting at 7:30 p.m. After both the 5k and the Beer Mile have wrapped up, an award ceremony will be held at 9:15 p.m. to crown the races’ victors. On top of all of these festivities, there will be live music 6-10 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for beer, exercise, beer, food, beer and live music (did we mention beer?), look no further.

To register for Saturday’s 5k, Beer Mile or both, click here. Happy’s will also offer registration on the day of the race starting at 6 p.m. Happy’s Irish Pub is at 136 Third St.