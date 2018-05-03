Girls are on the run. Or, at least they will be this Sunday at the Girls on the Run 5K.

The 5K is organized by the nonprofit Girls on the Run. Its mission is to create a world where every girl knows and activates her full potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. Since its founding in 1996, Girls on the Run has helped more than 1 million girls.

The program is available to third to eighth grade girls and includes dynamic discussions, activities, running games and community service. Throughout the 10-week program, girls learn essential life skills and establish an appreciation for health and fitness.

At the end of the program, the girls celebrate their progress by running in the 5K, which will be held this Sunday. The 5K is also open to men, women and children of all ages.

The 3.1-mile route winds through the Kenilworth and Walden neighborhoods. Water stations and cheer teams will be stationed throughout the route to keep the runners energized.

Registration is $30 in advance or $35 on-site the day of the race. Register here.

The Girls on the Run 5K begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 6. The run kicks off from Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 6400 Perkins Road.