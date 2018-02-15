Carnival season is out and Lent is in. But, this Saturday, you’ll have the chance to get in one last hurrah at the 20th annual Mardi Gras Mambo 10k, 15k and Fun Run.

The 15k takes runners through downtown Baton Rouge and the Historic Garden District. The 10k follows the same course.

The one-mile Fun Run is geared toward getting kids interested in living a healthy lifestyle. Prizes will be awarded to the first four finishers.

After the race, food will be available from a variety of local vendors, including Sammy’s Grill, Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, Capitol City Produce and Lava Cantina. There will be live entertainment at Galvez Plaza.

The race is an official qualifier for the Crescent City Classic.

Registration is open until tomorrow, Feb. 16. Fees differ depending on race length. Register here.

The Mardi Gras Mambo 10k, 15k and Fun Run is 8 a.m.-noon this Saturday, Feb. 17. The race begins at North Boulevard Town Square, at 222 North Blvd.