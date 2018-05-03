Tomorrow night, downtown’s outdoor concert series Live After Five will come to an end for the season with a performance by high-energy band After 8.

Live After Five is held downtown each spring and fall. The series, organized by the Downtown Business Association, attracts more than 100,000 concertgoers each year.

Cover band After 8 mainly performs in the soul, funk, rock and hip-hop genres, but their repertoire includes hundreds of hits from all genres and eras.

The group regularly performs hits such as, “Love Shack” by the B-52’s, “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie, “Forget You” by Cee Lo Green and “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

After 8 performs 5-8 p.m. this Friday, May 4, at City Hall Plaza at 222 St. Louis St. The concert is free.