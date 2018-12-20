Whether you’re looking for a fun winter date night or an exciting outing for the whole family, the Raising Cane’s River Center has you covered with its Ice Skating on the River event launching this Friday.

The 10-day ice skating extravaganza, sponsored by Cirque du Soleil, will see the arena transform into a “winter wonderland.” The festivities will conclude Dec. 31, with 90-minute sessions taking place nearly every day.

On Friday, the River Center will launch the holiday tradition with a special skating session sponsored by WAFB featuring the Coca-Cola Santa Truck.

Tickets are $12 to $14 per person, and special group prices are available for parties larger than 10 people. View all of your options here.

Ice Skating on the River will be held between Friday, Dec. 21, and Monday, Dec. 31. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Rd.