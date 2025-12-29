Ring in 2026 around Baton Rouge: 10+ New Year’s Eve parties

Pick out your resolutions and don your party hats — it’s time to ring in the new year.

Celebrations will take place all over the city. With fireworks, food and champagne, there’s something to do for all ages. Check out a dozen ways to welcome 2026 on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Did we miss a New Year’s countdown? Let us know at [email protected]. We’ll keep updating this story with new entries.

Rhorer Plaza City Hall Plaza at 200 St. Louis St.

Watch the Red Stick Drop over the Mississippi with music by Press 1 For English at 8 p.m. and After 8 at 10 p.m.. Free and open to all ages, there will also be a countdown to 2026 and fireworks at midnight.

River Center Library and Town Square at 250 North Blvd.

Bring the kids out to celebrate the new year from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with free arts activities, an Auld Lang Syne sing-along, the Amazing Bacon stilt walker and more.

Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino at 103 France St.

Check out the newly opened Bally’s casino with their NYE celebration from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring $15,000 in drawings at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., live entertainment, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum at 1900 Dalrymple Dr.

Ring in the new year early with activities for the kids from 10 a.m. to noon. The day includes crown designing, making kazoos, goal writing and a balloon drop of hundreds of balloons at noon. Noon Year’s Eve is free for members and $15 for regular admission. Children under the age of two get in free.

Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.

Watch the fireworks from the rooftop on the 4th floor River Terrace from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Enjoy an open bar with cocktails by Tippy Tap, hors d’oeuvres by Bacon & Fig Catering, charcuterie cups by Crafted Nibbles, music by Souled Out Band and more. Tickets are $161 and can be purchased here. Must be 21+.

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Listen to live music from Downbeat Louisiana while celebrating 2026. The bash is at 11 p.m., tickets are $81 and include access to an open bar. Must be 21+

Chelsea’s Live at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Rock out to your emo anthems for the new year with DJ Dan Lion and test out your tunes with karaoke. Doors open at 8 p.m., tickets are 10$ online and $15 at the box office. Must be 18+.

The Main Lobby at 668 Main St.

Enjoy the champagne vibes with live music by Cleave, Alana and a live guitarist from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., rooftop music from DJs Zeus and Strique from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and, of course, a champagne toast at midnight. The party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28, and cocktails and a full bar service are included. Must be 21+.

Soji: Modern Asian at 5050 Government St.

Enjoy a curated six-course meal from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with expertly paired wine and sake selections, plus a pre-dinner reception at 6:30 p.m., with the first course served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $167.

Raising Canes River Center Arena at 275 S. River Rd.

Catch a hockey game with your hometown Zydecos against the Topeka Scarecrows at 3:00 p.m., tickets start at $25.

Splash Nightclub at 2183 Highland Rd.

Kick off the new year at the disco with DJ Ruff and performances by Miss Things and Kozmik. Check out the free party favors, prizes, a balloon drop and a complimentary toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m., and tickets are $16. Must be 18+.

The Queen Baton Rouge at 1717 Rover Park Blvd.

Look forward to 2026 with the Michael Foster Project performing, a prix fixe dinner, party favor drawings with over $5,000 in grand prizes, DJs on the casino floors and a champagne toast at midnight. Must be 21+.