This Sunday, you can revisit the 1998 classic film The Big Lebowski at two special screenings at Cinemark Perkins Rowe. Not a fan? “Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”

The theater is hosting two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The showings commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iconic crime-comedy flick.

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, a slacker and passionate bowler living in Los Angeles. The Dude is the victim of a seemingly unprovoked assault, after which he learns that the intended victim was a millionaire also named Jeffrey Lebowski. The millionaire’s wife is kidnapped, and he commissions The Dude to pay the ransom. This is where things really start to heat up.

Starring alongside Bridges are John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Julianne Moore.

The Big Lebowski was one of the earliest efforts of directorial powerhouses Joel and Ethan Coen, famous for classic films like Fargo, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and No Country for Old Men. Looking at the brothers’ filmography, it’s clear they have a penchant for biting dark comedy (something The Big Lebowski has in spades).

If you’re interested in revisiting “The Dude” and his crew on the big screen, or if you haven’t yet had a chance to experience the film in all of its weirdness, Cinemark Perkins Rowe has you covered.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. matinee are $7.50 and can be purchased here, and tickets for the 7 p.m. screening are $9.25 and can be purchased here. Cinemark Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.