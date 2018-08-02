Over the course of his nearly 50-year career, Americana singer-songwriter Joe Ely has performed alongside some legendary talent, brushing shoulders with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, The Clash, Uncle Tupelo and more.

Now, Red Dragon Listening Room is giving you a chance to watch the celebrated musician perform right here in Baton Rouge—Ely will take the stage at the intimate venue this Saturday.

Ely’s career began in Lubbock, Texas, in 1970, where he joined forces with fellow local musicians Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock to form The Flatlanders, a country trio that found little success in its first incarnation. After its members began to attract attention with their solo careers, however, interest in the band flourished. The trio has reunited several times since it first broke up in 1973.

Ely’s solo career was kickstarted by his first album, a self-titled effort released in 1977. The following year, after his band played a gig in London, he met the illustrious punk rock group The Clash. Impressed by each other’s performances, the two bands embarked on an international tour. The rest is history.

Ely has gone on to release 18 studio albums, with his two most recent projects, 2011’s Satisfied At Last and 2015’s Panhandle Rambler, garnering a great deal of critical acclaim.

Tickets to Joe Ely’s upcoming Baton Rouge show are $50 and can be purchased here. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Red Dragon Listening Room is at 2401 Florida Blvd.

Check out Joe Ely’s live performance of the track “The Road Goes on Forever” below: