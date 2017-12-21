Picture this: You’re a kid again, it’s Christmastime, and you’re curled up on the couch watching the animated movie you’ve been waiting to air on TV all year—How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Tomorrow, Dec. 22, you’ll have a chance to relive these memories at the Main Library at Goodwood. The library will be screening The Grinch on a loop 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The made-for-TV holiday special debuted in 1966 and has become a beloved Christmas classic. The story was adapted from a Dr. Seuss book and features Boris Karloff as the voice of the Grinch and the narrator.

This Friday, Dec. 22, How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be played every hour on the hour from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. At 6 p.m., the library will play Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The event is free and open to the public.