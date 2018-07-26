The classic jams of the late great Prince and the iconic ’80s rock band Van Halen will invade the Red Stick this week at two separate Varsity Theatre tribute concerts.

First up is The Prince Experience, a loving tribute to Prince, on Thursday. Here, Prince will be portrayed by Gabriel Sanchez, who has been impersonating the artist since 2002. The event began as a small local theatre production of Purple Rain, but it has since expanded into a nationally touring program.

Tickets to The Prince Experience at Varsity Theatre on Thursday, July 26, are $15 and can be purchased here.

If you’re still hungry for some tribute action after The Prince Experience, have no fear: A special tribute to Van Halen takes place Saturday.

The concert will also serve as a Louisiana military benefit, with all proceeds directly benefiting state military charities. Performing Van Halen’s hits are Atomic Punks, 5150 and Motley Inc.

General admission tickets to the Van Halen tribute at Varsity Theatre on Saturday, July 28, are $20 and include complimentary pizza from Rotolo’s Pizzeria and complimentary beer from Abita Brewing Company. You can also snag VIP tickets for $75 to indulge in catered food from The Chimes and an open bar. Purchase your tickets here.

Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.