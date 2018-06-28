Sarajevo had been a city under siege for what felt like an eternity to its residents, and many were beginning to lose faith in any hope of a better future. Then, at this low point in Bosnian history, two United Nations personnel hatched a bizarre plan to give the people of Sarajevo something to inspire them: They invited Bruce Dickinson, the globally renowned Iron Maiden star, to come play a gig.

This is the backdrop of the 2017 film Scream for Me Sarajevo, a documentary highlighting the musicians who risked their lives in 1994 to play a gig in a war-torn city and the people who risked their lives to see them perform.

Scream for Me Sarajevo hasn’t necessarily been a box office triumph thus far, but its viewers seem to almost unanimously love it, as it currently sports a 9.1 out of 10 user rating on IMDb.

You can catch the documentary screening at Manship Theatre Friday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6.50 before fees and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

