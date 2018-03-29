Next Wednesday, unwind from the stress of the week at BREC’s Sunset Paddle.

Paddlers will be able to soak up the beauty and serenity of the University Lakes, which will only be intensified at sundown.

Paddle boards are available to rent for $10 and tandem kayaks for $15. Availability is limited, so be sure to register to reserve your boat. Registration will close Tuesday, April 3.

Participants must be at least 12 to paddle alone.

BREC’s Sunset Paddle is 6:30-8 p.m. next Wednesday, April 4, at Milford Wampold Memorial Park.

Milford Wampold is at 901 Stanford Ave. For more information, email [email protected].