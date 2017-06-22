1. Catch up on long reads. With this weekend’s forecast showing high chance of rain and Tropical Storm Cindy upon us, it’s the perfect weekend to stay indoors, pour a cup of your favorite tea or coffee and curl up with a few long reads.

We’ve been reading this story from The New Yorker, “Remembering the Murder You Didn’t Commit,” which gives readers an in-depth perspective of one woman’s life serving 19 years for a crime she didn’t commit yet still believed she did. It more closely resembles a short story in length and narrative style, but it’s like a murder mystery in that you have to read to the end to reach resolution.

This story from The Washington Post focuses on the effects of last September’s Townville Elementary School shooting on the children who survived. Undeniably heartbreaking, it’s a powerful example of strong, gripping storytelling.

Have other longform stories you recommend? Let us know in the comments below.

Your Monday night #longread from @NewYorker: Remembering the murder you didn’t commit https://t.co/lCRGvk8H79 — The Marshall Project (@MarshallProj) June 13, 2017

2. Check out Nowness on YouTube. If reading isn’t your thing, we’ve got you. The gloomy weather also makes for a great excuse to go down the YouTube video rabbit hole.

Nowness is a global culture channel on YouTube that curates fashion, music, art, food, travel and design content. The visuals in each video are simple, yet stunning and provocative, like this video showcasing the artistic talents of immigrants, or this visual epitaph for Japanese poet Hikari-san.

The channel also premieres music videos regularly and features different public figures in its “My Place” series—watch singer Florence Welch’s here and poet Cleo Wade’s here.

Nowness uploads new videos daily. Check out the full site here.

3. Step up your margarita game. No matter how gloomy and gross it gets outside, tropical storms demand tropical drinks, and we’re always jonesing for a marg. And since it’s summer in Louisiana, it has to be frozen.

Some recipes that are catching our eye for this weekend: raspberry mango, watermelon, sangria swirl, strawberry dragon fruit and mango with a turmeric chili twist.

A post shared by Morgan Eisenberg (@hostthetoast) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

4. Catch up on all the new tracks and album releases you need to know about. It’s been a busy week or so in music, which means you can be forgiven for missing out on an unmissable release or two. Fortunately, we’ve got your back.

At the top of the buzz-worthy list are Lorde’s Melodrama LP, DJ Khaled’s Rihanna/Bryson Tiller collab “Wild Thoughts” and SZA’s Ctrl LP. If you’re looking to get back in the pop culture loop, start there. I’d recommend the first for getting in your feelings about your last breakup, the second for vibing the summer away in a haze of coconut oil and D’ussé and the third for a healthy dose of “one of the best R&B albums of 2017.”

*Wild Thoughts comes on*

Daughter: No…

Son: Please mom, stop

Me, in 2032: pic.twitter.com/FFW5W70obp — yawn. (@youmakeme_YAWN) June 19, 2017

There are also several comeback singles demanding your attention, including releases by The Killers, Fleet Foxes and Canadian queen of country Shania Twain (!!!).

For your convenience, here’s a playlist of the most notable releases from the past few weeks. Get into them.

5. Live that grain-free life. Some of our favorite recipes lately have been about eating the flavors you love without the grains or gluten that may upset your gut. Yes, we do think it’s possible to be happy without grains. Maybe. If you really, really try.

Start off with these 10-minute portobello pizzas, then keep digging to find grain-free recipes for all your faves. Grilled cheese? Got it. Peach cobbler? No prob. Chocolate chip cookies, banana pancakes, quesadillas? Obviously.