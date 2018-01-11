This week, in honor of the upcoming MLK Day holiday, Baton Rougeans have several opportunities to remember, reflect on and celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights activists. Events include a historical lecture, a documentary screening/panel discussion and a performing arts night.

‘An Architecture Apart’ at the Old Governor’s Mansion

Tonight, Jan. 11, stop by the Old Governor’s Mansion for Preserve Louisiana’s lecture “An Architecture Apart: The Significance of Separate African American Spaces.”

Jim Crow laws of the 19th and 20th centuries led to the creation of separate schools, movie theaters, hospitals, prisons and neighborhoods to be used solely by African-Americans. The lecture will focus on these spaces, bringing to life the stories of a select few buildings and their role in the history of Louisiana.

“An Architecture Apart” is free for Preserve Louisiana members and $10 for non-members. The lecture is 6-8 p.m. tonight, Jan. 11, at the Old Governor’s Mansion at 502 North Blvd. Find more information here.

‘I Am Not Your Negro’ at the Main Library

On Sunday, head to the Main Library at Goodwood for a free screening of the documentary film I Am Not Your Negro.

The film is based on novelist and social critic James Baldwin’s unfinished memoir, Remember This House, which focused on his personal recollections of Medgar Evers, Malcom X and Martin Luther King Jr.

I Am Not Your Negro, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and was nominated for an Academy Award. After the film screening, stick around for a panel discussion.

The event is this Sunday, Jan. 14, 6:30-9 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Performing Arts Night at the LSU Student Union

Next Wednesday, Jan. 17, celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at Performing Arts Night.

This event gives area students an opportunity to express themselves and the works of MLK in the artistic method of their choosing. While best known as a civil rights activist, he was much more than that and has long been associated with creative expression.

Performing Arts Night will be held in the LSU Student Union Theater next Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7-9 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

LSU Student Union Theater is on Raphael Semmes Road. The event is free and open to the public.