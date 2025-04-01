Ready to jet? Two local travel agents dish on their favorite vacations

With summer approaching, a nice vacation is heavy on the mind. And ocal travel agents Lisa Plank Fussell and Sara Horn have some insight on their all-time favorite adventures to help inspire our trip planning.

“There are so many cool experiences you can have wherever you go,” Horn says.

Keep reading to learn about their most memorable vacation moments, and get inspired to make your next trip the best one ever.

Jet Set Geaux agent Lisa Plank Fussell says that her favorite trip would have to be chartering yachts in the British Virgin Islands. With great people and the privacy to feel like it’s just you and nature, Fussell says this trip is a hard one to beat.

When looking for a place to stay, she says it is completely dependent on the client. “The Ariel is great, but a private villa is the best,” she says. “There are so many different options based on your preferences. The BVI is not a very kid-friendly place, but it’s ideal for couples and older people.”

The easiest decision for her group to make on the trip, however, was where to eat. A barefoot-luxury brewery on Cooper Island was the ideal addition to Fussell’s trip. She describes the scene as chill but chic, and highly recommends it for those visiting the Islands soon.

Variety and adventure are key factors in making a trip the “best ever.” Fussell shares that the British Virgin Islands were so fun because you can choose when and where you want to go. Between lobster catching off of Anegada Island, jumping from Willy T’s and taking a trip to a natural jetted jacuzzi, she says there isn’t a dull moment in sight.

Similarly, Sara Horn with Zachary Travel shares that a variety of ways to experience the rich culture of the place you’re visiting helps to create more memorable and immersive moments, like she did in her trip to Italy.

“If you really tour the country and get a chance to experience more than one or two cities, there’s so much variety in the landscape and beauty of it,” says Horn.

A few of her must-do activities included climbing to the top of the Santa Maria Del Fiore Cathedral, taking a tour of the Colosseum in Rome and having a day out on the town in Cortona. Whether you’re looking for breathtaking city views, a history lesson or a day of shopping, a new thrill awaits in Italia.

Horn describes the culture in Italy as amazingly warm and friendly. “Even with market vendors, I loved the experiences with the locals, getting to see the commonalities and really cool differences we can both appreciate,” she says.

She recommends staying at Hotel Indigo in Venice due to its convenient distance to St Mark’s Square. When it comes to food, Horn acknowledges that this is one thing Louisiana locals are hard critics of. However, you can’t go wrong when in Italy as the locals “eat to enjoy,” with four-course meals and live-music cafés.

While these trips sound amazing, planning them can be overwhelming.

“A lot of people like to book themselves, but I would say when you’re traveling and planning a vacation, there’s so many things you want to do: relax, explore, experience, etc. You want someone who has done it before,” Horn says.

Both Fussell and Horn agree that the knowledge, networks and background of consultants help your experience by saving time and money. “Aside from convenience, having someone who knows you and what you like can help make it the best choice for you,” Fussell says.

For more on planning your next vacation, check out Lisa Plank Fussell and Sara Horn on Instagram.

This story was originally published by inRegister on March 18. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.