Do you enjoy the occasional crude stand-up comedy routine? How about country music? If you answered “yes,” Rodney Carrington has you covered. The multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer performs at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Saturday, July 14.

Carrington, who first hit the scene in 1998 with his half-stand-up, half-country music album Hangin’ with Rodney, has released seven full-length albums thus far.

In addition to his musical chops, Carrington has some acting credits under his belt. Most notably, he played the titular character in ABC’s 2004 family sitcom Rodney.

You might be most familiar with Carrington through his 2017 Netflix special, Here Comes the Truth, in which he jokes and sings about life in his 40s, sex, relationships and weight gain.

Ticket prices for Carrington’s upcoming Baton Rouge show vary by seating location. Grab yours here. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.