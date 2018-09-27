Prominent hip-hop artist Watsky is bringing his fast-paced, clever wordplay and spoken word-infused rapping style to the Capital City this Tuesday.

Watsky burst onto the scene with a 2011 YouTube video titled “Pale Kid Raps Fast,” which garnered more than 4 million views in two days. Its success was largely due to his rapid delivery and humorous lyrics. In line with other viral sensations, he eventually appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform the rap.

Riding on overnight YouTube fame, he began to establish himself in the rap game with a series of singles, mixtapes and albums. His most recent full-length album, xFinity, was released in 2016. Earlier this year, he released two new singles, “Welcome to the Family” and “All Like Whatever.”

Watsky didn’t immediately abandon his YouTube presence once he found mainstream success, though—you may recognize him from the wildly popular Epic Rap Battles of History series, where he portrayed Doctor Who, William Shakespeare and Edgar Allan Poe.

Tickets to Watsky’s performance at Varsity Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 2, are $18 and can be purchased here. For $85, you can attend a pre-show meet-and-greet with the rapper. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.