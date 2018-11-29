Put on your purple and gold, and lace up your running shoes. The Tiger 10K, 5K and Kids Mile all return to Baton Rouge this Sunday.

This year’s races will take place in and around LSU’s campus, with all three contests wrapping up on the 50-yard line in Tiger Stadium. Runners will touch the legendary WIN bar as they cross the finish line.

After the race, a party will be hosted in the Scotty Moran Champion’s Plaza. All participants will receive a Finisher’s Medal, Tiger 10K T-shirt and a gift bag.

You can register online or on the morning of the races. The 10K and 5K start at 8 a.m., and the Kids Mile starts at 10:30 a.m. View a full schedule of events and info on race day parking.

Registration prices differ based on the package you buy, but the basic 10K package will cost $55. Sign up here. Tiger Stadium is at North Stadium Drive.