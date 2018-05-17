The time is always right to improve your health. This Saturday, learn more about living a healthy lifestyle and get active at two events in the community.

Walk and ride at Family Fit Day

Get your blood pumping at Family Fit Day this Saturday, May 19.

Activities include a walk and bike ride with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and a 4k charity run, which will allow participants to run in support of their favorite charity.

The event, organized by Healthy BR and Mayor Broome with the help of Our Lady of the Lake, BREC, Humana and Ochsner, aims to encourage sustained physical activity, increase community engagement, and build support for healthy, active families in the area.

Family Fit Day is 8:30 a.m.-noon this Saturday, May 19, at BREC’s City Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Learn how to live a healthy lifestyle at Walk the Rowe for Heart

The Capital Area American Heart Association is teaming up with Perkins Rowe for Walk the Rowe for Heart, which will be held Saturday, May 19.

The event, which aims to promote wellness and healthy living, will include a variety of activities including a 1-mile walk, dietitian-led grocery tours, and fitness breaks.

Attendees will be able to learn the signs of a stroke, how to combat heart disease and basic CPR techniques.

Walk the Rowe for Heart is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe.