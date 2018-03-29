Next week, get your game on at the Phiota FIFA Tournament.

Gamers will play FIFA 18 on Xbox One 1v1 style. The tournament will be single elimination, with club teams only. International teams are not allowed.

The tournament is presented by LSU’s Alpha Alpha chapter of the Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity.

There will be a variety of drink specials. The Chimes, right next door, will have its full menu available to-go.

The Phiota FIFA Tournament is next Tuesday, April 3, at the Varsity Theatre.

Interested participants may begin registering when doors open at 5 p.m. The tournament begins at 6 p.m. It costs $5 to enter, but the tournament is free for spectators.

The Varsity is at 3353 Highland Road.