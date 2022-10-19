Pumpkin slinging, spooky trails and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

See a country star perform on Thursday

Aaron Lewis presents his Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour at the River Center on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Watch as the former rock star and founder of the band Staind returns to his country roots at this unplugged, acoustic concert. Lewis is best known for his No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner and Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.”

Tickets vary from $62 to $455 and can be purchased here. The performance begins at 7 p.m. The River Center Performing Arts Theatre is at 396 St. Louis St.

Slingshot pumpkins on Friday

Tin Roof Brewing is hosting its popular Pumpkin Chunkin’ event again this Friday, Oct. 21.

As they say: There’s no better way to ring in Halloween than to slingshot pumpkins against a wall. Guests who hit their target will also receive prizes. Tickets will be available for purchase at the bar and include one pumpkin and one pint of beer. Guests are also welcome to bring their own pumpkins—find size limits here. Elisa’s Cuban Kitchen Food Truck will serve their tasty cuban sandwiches, steak sandwiches and cuban coffee on the lawn.

The event is free to attend but pumpkins available for purchase are limited. The slinging will be from 5-7 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Take the family on a spooky hike on Friday

Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center invites everyone to hike their spooky trail on Friday, Oct. 21.

The hike is appropriate for all ages. Costumed characters and treats will be presented along the trail and carnival games are offered at the Education Building. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring flashlights.

The event activities will begin at 6 p.m. and the trail opens at dark. Tickets are $6 and are available here. Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway.

Test your trivia skills while painting The Nightmare Before Christmas on Friday

Painting and Pinot is celebrating Halloween with a The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed painting class on Friday, Oct. 21.

Although guests of all ages are welcome to join, those 21+ are welcome to bring beverages. Guests will paint “Jack” and play Nightmare Before Christmas trivia. The winner will receive a certificate for a free painting class. The class is for beginner painters and all supplies will be provided.

Tickets are $35 and available for purchase here. Painting will be from 7-9 p.m. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Rd Ste F.

Trade your vinyl records on Saturday

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library is hosting a Record Swap Day on Saturday, Oct, 22.

Use this opportunity to trade those overplayed records and discover new music. Everyone is invited to trade and connect with fellow record collectors. Local vinyl record vendors will present records available for purchase.

The trade is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free to attend. Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library is at 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.