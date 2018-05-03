Get a feel for a day at the races by heading to Farr Park Equestrian Center’s annual Derby Day event this Saturday, May 5.

The first leg of the 144th annual Kentucky Derby, the Run for the Roses, is slated to begin at 5:46 p.m. central time. Twenty horses will be competing, but Justify is the favorite to win.

Farr Park’s event will include derby day activities for adults and kids and live music. The race will be streamed live outside on the big screen. Crawfish, beer and mint juleps will be served.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Purchase tickets here.

Derby Day is 4-7 p.m. this Saturday, May 5, at Farr Park Equestrian Center. The center is at 6402 River Road.