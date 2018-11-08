One of the most prolific metal bands in the United States is taking its talents to Baton Rouge this Wednesday.

We’re talking about Atreyu, a five-piece metalcore band hailing from Orange County, California. If you’re unfamiliar with metalcore, it’s a fusion of heavy metal and hardcore punk—in fact, according to Atreyu lead vocalist Alex Varkatzas, the band “invented metalcore.”

The band, which formed way back in 1998, has seven studio albums under its belt. With its warped electric guitars, pounding drums and passionate vocals, Atreyu quickly became a force to be reckoned with in its genre.

Its most recent full-length effort, In Our Wake, was released in October. Stream the album on Spotify here.

If you’re in the mood for some heavy tunes accompanied by a mosh pit or two, mark your calendars.

Tickets to Atreyu’s performance at Varsity Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 14, are $26.50 and can be purchased here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Check out Atreyu’s music video for its most enduring track, “Ex’s & Oh’s,” below: