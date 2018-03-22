He’s yours. He’s “Lucky.” He’s Mr. A-Z. He’s folky pop singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and tomorrow night, he will perform in Baton Rouge at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Mraz got his start in 1999 as a roadie for indie band Elgin Park. He performed in San Diego coffee shops nearly once a week for three years, where he began to build up his own following. He released his debut album, Live at Java Joe’s, in 2001.

In 2002, he signed a deal with record label Elektra Records. His first single, “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry,)” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the hottest songs of 2003. This thrust him into the limelight, where he has made a name for himself as one of the most successful musicians of the 21st century.

Over the course of his career, he has released five studio albums, been awarded two Grammys, and, in 2017, he began a stint on Broadway in Waitress.

Tickets range in price from $36-$149 and may be purchased here. Mraz performs at 8 p.m. tomorrow, March 23, at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Here’s some early 2000s Jason Mraz to get you amped up but in a chill way: