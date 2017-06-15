1. Listen to the NYT “Modern Love” Podcast. While this podcast won’t recount all the gory details of your favorite murder mystery, it will leave you an emotional wreck in 30 minutes or less. Each week, The New York Times hosts a different actor to read an essay from its “Modern Love” section, a selection of reader-submitted personal narrative essays. Ranging from stories of romantic and familial love to the bond between a woman and her pet, the essays portray authentic human experiences that are captivating, heartbreaking and ultimately, beautiful. If you cry in your car, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

I'm thrilled to present the official audio trailer for the Modern Love Podcast, which is coming next month. Press play and you'll hear the voices of actors, Broadway stars, and two well-known writers reading from Modern Love columns. We'll find out who's who in January. Meanwhile, comments are open, and I'll confirm any right guesses. -Daniel Jones @danjonesnytTo subscribe, go to https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/modern-love/id1065559535 and open iTunes! Posted by The New York Times – Modern Love on Thursday, December 10, 2015

2. Mix up a boozy sweet and sour lemonade. During summer in Louisiana, we take our alcohol the same as our coffee—frozen. There’s no better way to recoup from the 90-something-degree temperatures outside than to take a yummy cocktail and throw it in the blender. You really can’t go wrong with fruit, alcohol, sugar and ice. This recipe from Self Proclaimed Foodie is simple and looks delicious.

I'm not a whiskey fan, but I LOVE this drink!!! This blended Strawberry 🍓🍋 Lemonade Whiskey Sour is perfectly tart and sweet with a bourbon whiskey kick is the perfect summertime cocktail. . RECIPE: http://selfproclaimedfoodie.com/strawberry-lemonade-whiskey-sour/ A post shared by Self Proclaimed Foodie (@krissy_selfproclaimedfoodie) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

3. Try the neckerchief trend. Bandanas tied around the neck are the new statement necklace. The unisex garment is a great way to dress up a plain tee or casual outfit. Plus, you’ll feel trés chic wearing it. We’re digging this how-to video from Edit by LBP, but we’ve also seen cute versions for sale at Eros, Hemline, Aria and Wanderlust by Abby.

This is a summer essential!! #romper #black #cotton #tassels #sunnies #clutch #weekendwear #erosbatonrouge #erosnewarrivals A post shared by Eros Baton Rouge (@erosbatonrouge) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

4. Read The Black Penguin by Andrew Evans. National Geographic digital nomad and travel writer Andrew Evans just released his first memoir, The Black Penguin, which focuses on his childhood growing up as a gay youth and his travels, including his journey taking public transportation from the Nat Geo headquarters in Washington, D.C., all the way down south to Antarctica. Evans is one of my favorite travel writers for his talented storytelling and ability to understand how to capture a place, and his book is no exception. It’s funny, insightful and honest, and it leaves me wondering: Where will I go next?

5. Reorganize your spice rack. I finally watched the Minimalism documentary. I thought it was just OK, but it must’ve stuck with me because I’ve been on a reorganizing bender ever since. Going through old papers and forcing myself to part with all that clothes I’ve been hoarding from my college days has been a task. But decluttering my kitchen has at least been fun. I’ve been taking inspiration from my favorite blogger, Elsie Larson, whose Nashville kitchen is everything I want mine to be when it grows up. I ordered the same pen paints she used to make hand-drawn labels for my Weck jars. I also love how clean and organized her spices are, so I found these glass spice jars at the World Market in Baton Rouge to achieve a similar look.