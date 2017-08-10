A group of bird-watchers tour the Bluebonnet Swamp. Odds are you might hear some owls and other nighttime birds during the after-dark event this weekend. File photo

BREC is hosting three different family-friendly outdoor activities tomorrow, Aug. 11, at three different facilities. Stroll through the swamp, watch a movie under the stars, view a meteor shower or make time for all three. Check out everything BREC has planned.

Flashlight Night at the Swamp at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 5-9 p.m.

Take a leisurely night hike through the swamp with your family and friends, as Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center staff facilitates live animal encounters and shows special nature films. The swamp trails get really dark at night, so don’t forget to bring a flashlight, as well as closed-toed shoes and insect repellant. General admission fee applies; free for pass holders. Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway.

Movie in the Park at Milton J. Womack Park, 7:30-10 p.m.

Grab a blanket, lawn chair and some snacks for BREC’s monthly family movie series. This month’s event is a showing of The Wild Life (view the trailer here ). Popcorn and other concessions will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved inside the gym. The movie begins at dusk. Milton J. Womack Park is at 6201 Florida Blvd.

Perseid Meteor Shower at Highland Road Park Observatory, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Caused by debris left from the passings of the Comet Swift-Tuttle, the Perseids are one of the major meteor showers you’ll see this year. Entering our atmosphere at about 60 kilometers per second, the Perseids travel quickly, so you’ll need to look sharp. Telescopes aren’t needed to view the shower, but BREC’s Highland Road Park Observatory will have a telescope available until midnight for leisurely star gazing. This event is open to the public and free for all ages. Follow viewing rules and regulations. Highland Road Park Observatory is at 13800 Highland Road.

And on Saturday with BREC: Don’t miss the 18th Annual Summer Plant Sale & Garden Expo Aug. 11 at the Botanic Garden (7950 Independence Blvd.) 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers and vendors for the Botanic Garden will sell culinary herbs, garden vegetables, roses, Louisiana irises, gingers, daylilies, native plants, begonias, succulents, ferns, camellias and other plants and shrubs with all proceeds going to the development of the Botanic Garden. Additionally, garden society members and vendors will be available in the sales areas giving tips for selecting, growing and maintaining plants. For more information about this event and other upcoming BREC projects, visit brec.org.