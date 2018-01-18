Some people say Christmas is the best time of the year, but here in Louisiana, we know Mardi Gras season takes the cake. The good news is it’s already fast approaching! With more than seven parades in Baton Rouge alone, there are plenty of opportunities to get your fill of fun this year.

Krewe of Mutts parade happens Jan. 28

Kick off the parade season with the CAAWS Mystique Krewe of Mutts parade Sunday, Jan. 28. This year’s theme is Paws Around the World. The parade will roll at 2 p.m., but the festivities last nearly all day, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m.

Krewe of Artemis parade rolls Feb. 2

As a ladies-only krewe, Artemis is all about that girl power. This year, the Krewe of Artemis parade will include more than 100 units, 17 of which will be in true New Orleans style. They’ll begin their roll down River Road at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

NAACP Mardi Gras Ball happens Feb. 2

Head to the Belle of Baton Rouge’s Capital Atrium Feb. 2 for the NAACP Mardi Gras Ball. Attendees can enjoy dancing, music and food. Tickets are $60 and may be purchased here. The ball will begin at 7 p.m.

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale rolls Feb. 3

On Feb. 3, head downtown for the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale parade, Baton Rouge’s oldest running parade. This year, they will be joined by the Krewe de Halcyon and the Krewe of Iduna. The parade will roll at 2 p.m.

Krewe of Orion takes to the streets Feb. 3

Join the Krewe of Orion for its 19th annual parade, which will be held Feb. 3. This year’s theme is “Orion’s Time Travels.” The krewe will begin its descent down River Road at 6:30 p.m.

Mid City Gras parade rolls for the first time Feb. 4

On Sunday, Feb. 4, celebrate with the inaugural Mid City Gras parade. Floats, marching krewes and bands begin their march down North Boulevard at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Southdowns takes over the neighborhood Feb. 9

Help the Krewe of Southdowns celebrate its 31st year Friday, Feb. 9. This family-friendly night parade will roll at 7 p.m., beginning at Glascow Middle School.

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival happens downtown Feb. 10

On Saturday, Feb. 10, head downtown for the fifth annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival. This free event, perfect for the whole family, will feature live music, a vendor’s village, Louisiana food favorites and visual artists. The festival will be held 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in North Boulevard Town Square.

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade rolls Feb. 10

Get your pink on at the 38th annual Spanish Town parade. This year’s theme is “Game of Thongs.” The parade rolls down Spanish Town Road at noon Saturday, Feb. 10, with an expanded route.