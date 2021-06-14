Pilates, art and Juneteenth celebrations this week in Baton Rouge

Take part in a pilates session at Tin Roof Brewing Thursday

Missed last week’s Yoga on the Lawn at Tin Roof Brewing? No worries; you can still head out to the brewery this week for a free pilates class hosted by Club Pilates Baton Rouge.

The class will be Thursday, June 17, on the lawn at Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. The gathering will begin at 6 p.m., and the class starts at 6:30. Attendance is free—all you need to bring is a mat. And be sure to stick around after the class to enjoy some of Tin Roof’s signature brews!

Check out a Juneteenth speaker series at Manship Theatre Friday

Join Manship Theatre and Imagination Leads, an organization that promotes cultural diversity in the arts, for a special Juneteenth Speaker Series. The speaker for the event will be Tiffany Cross, host of the Cross Connection on MSNBC, who will be leading a discussion on the history of Juneteenth and its current cultural significance.

The event will be Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., and is open to both in-person and virtual attendance. Those attending in person can purchase tickets here, and those who wish to attend virtually can gain access to the livestream here.

Celebrate Juneteenth with an art and culture festival Saturday

Join members of the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment group and New Ark Baptist Church for a special multi-part Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

The event will be Saturday, June 19, and kicks off with a community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at New Ark Baptist Church, 1344 Terrace Ave. Then, attend the landmark designation of the historic home of Dr. Leo S. Butler at 963 Terrace Ave. at 10 a.m. And finally, head over to the street festival and pop-up market at Thomas H. Delpit Drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit Old South Baton Rouge’s Facebook page, or text or call at 225-436-3705.

Find more Juneteenth events in 225‘s full roundup.

Participate in diversity and inclusion courses and Saturday recognition ceremony at the library

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library and the America, My Oyster Association have partnered to host an online certification program about diversity, equity and inclusion. The “Building A Better America Today with AMOA” courses are available for students from eighth grade through college, as well as recent grads.

Those who complete the program will be honored during a recognition ceremony June 19, 3:30-5:45 p.m., at the Main Library at Goodwood. For more information, visit theamoa.org.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE