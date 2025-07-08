Photos: 2025 Best of 225 Awards Party

On Tuesday, June 24, attendees at our Hot off the Press event at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar got a first look at who readers voted as this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners across all your favorite categories.

Eventgoers sipped on over 50 still and sparkling rosés at our curated wine tasting, then wound down the rest of the evening with live music, cocktails and a variety of bites from Bin 77 and Solera.

Dizzy! provided live music, and Le Doodle served up boozy popsicles.

Special thank you to our event sponsors: Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | Campus Federal | East Baton Rouge Parish Library | The Queen Baton Rouge | Capitol Wellness Solutions

Special thank you to our event hosts: Bin 77 | Perkins Rowe