Blink Boutique reopens The Purple & Gold Boutique Thursday, July 6.
The Purple & Gold Boutique is connected to Blink Boutique‘s 4410 Highland Road location. The new store will be open until December, stocked with trendy and affordable LSU-themed clothing, accessories and clear bags.
“Our buyers are just back from market with all new merchandise, as well as our customer favorites from last year,” says marketing and sales associate Gabrielle Prange. “Our new arrivals were made to stand out on the Parade Grounds.”
This is the second year Blink has operated its Purple & Gold Boutique. This fall’s inventory will offer a wider range of clear bags meeting the handbag guidelines LSU introduced last fall. Options will include crossbody bags, backpacks and totes. The boutique also has a new collection of bodysuits, tops, shorts, rompers, and purple and gold accessories for tailgating.
Doors to the boutique open at 10 a.m. today. For the grand reopening, the first 25 purchasing customers will receive a goodie bag full of surprises, as well as treats and brand-new merchandise.
Click the images in the gallery below to enlarge.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!