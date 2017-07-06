Blink Boutique reopens The Purple & Gold Boutique Thursday, July 6.

The Purple & Gold Boutique is connected to Blink Boutique‘s 4410 Highland Road location. The new store will be open until December, stocked with trendy and affordable LSU-themed clothing, accessories and clear bags.

“Our buyers are just back from market with all new merchandise, as well as our customer favorites from last year,” says marketing and sales associate Gabrielle Prange. “Our new arrivals were made to stand out on the Parade Grounds.”