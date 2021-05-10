Pets & Paddling Day, Baton Rouge Improv Festival and more events in Baton Rouge this week

A weekend of plants and free fun at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

This Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16, more than 500 public gardens across the country are celebrating Go Public Gardens Days. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is getting in on the fun, with a full two-day itinerary of free, fun activities for your family and friends.

Find the schedule and more information here. The Botanic Gardens are at 4560 Essen Lane.

Float on with your pet this Saturday

Head to BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park this Saturday, May 15, for Pets & Paddling Day, where you can give your pet a ride on a kayak or paddle board on the University Lakes. Attendees are asked to make a $10 contribution to Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge.

Find more information here. BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park is at 901 Stanford Ave.

Celebrate pop music and dance this weekend

This Saturday, May 15, Of Moving Colors Productions celebrates more than 30 years of contemporary dance with its spring gala, “Legends of Pop.” The event, themed around musical legends who have influenced generations, such as Madonna, Prince, David Bowie and Elton John, begins at 7 p.m. at Gallery 14.

Find more information and tickets here. Gallery 14 is at 212 S. 14th St., Suite D.

