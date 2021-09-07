Pet adoptions, live music, movies and more events in Baton Rouge this week

See ‘Ema’ at Manship Theatre Thursday

If you need a unique movie night, try going to the Manship Theatre instead of a big-box movie theater. This week, the Manship Theatre will be showing the 2019 Chilean film, Ema. The movie follows a couple as they try to mend their relationship after giving up their adopted son.

The film will play on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $9.50 each and can be purchased here.

The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Witness local talents at La Divina Italian Cafe Friday night

La Divina Italian Cafe, known for its Italian bites and gelato, will host some local talents during its Original Music Gathering this Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 6 p.m.

These events, which run every Friday night, give local acts the opportunity to showcase their talents to an audience. Whether it’s spoken word or a local acoustic artist, every talent is sure to be unique at La Divina’s Original Music Gatherings. Find out more info here.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Meet some furry friends at Perkins Rowe Saturday

Come out to Perkins Rowe on Saturday, Sept. 6, to meet some four-legged friends from the Companion Animal Alliance. Pet adoptions will be held in the Great Hall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you don’t have a place in your home to adopt a new pet, you can still support these animals by having a meal on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at California Pizza Kitchen inside Perkins Rowe. All you have to do is enjoy a slice or a pie, and 20% of your check will benefit Companion Animal Alliance.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

