This week, Perkins Rowe takes its community role to the next level by hosting three community events: Rock N Rowe, Dancin’ in the Streets and Sidewalk Astronomy.

#tbt: Travel back to the ’80s at Rock N Rowe

Tonight, legendary ’80s cover band Werewolf will get the Rowe rockin’ at Rock N Rowe.

Each spring, Perkins Rowe hosts Rock N Rowe, a free concert series. This year’s acts range from swamp pop to rock. Four-piece band Werewolf specializes in ’80s rock.

Werewolf performs 6-9 p.m. tonight, March 22. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find out more here.

Dance, eat and party for a good cause

This Saturday, dance for a good cause at Dancin’ in the Streets, an annual fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre.

The event will include live music by Phat Hat, food and drinks from local vendors, a silent auction and all the dancing your heart can handle.

Funds raised will aid the ballet in its efforts to bring world-class performances to the stage, provide quality dance education and give back to local schools, community centers and libraries.

Tickets are $55 in advance or $65 at the door. To purchase, call 766-8379 or click here.

Dancin’ in the Streets takes over the Perkins Rowe Great Hall this Saturday, March 24, 7-10 p.m.

Channel your inner astronaut at Sidewalk Astronomy

Next week, head down to the Rowe to get a glimpse of the first quarter moon at Sidewalk Astronomy.

The event, which is organized by the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, is held once a month.

Sidewalk Astronomy will be held 7-9 p.m. next Tuesday, March 27. The event is free and open to the public, but it is weather dependent.

All three events will be held at Perkins Rowe, at 10000 Perkins Rowe.