Brooke Bell, Caroline Feduccia and Ashley Stevens at last year's Theatre Baton Rouge Summer Auction Gala. Photo by Megan Collins / Courtesy Theatre Baton Rouge

The Theatre Baton Rouge Summer Auction Gala is returning for an encore this year.

“Everyone had such a fun time last summer,” says Haley Schroeck, Theatre Baton Rouge’s assistant education director and social media coordinator. “And we raised a good amount of money for the theater.”

The second annual Summer Auction Gala is Saturday, July 8, at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.

The 2017 gala will again feature “The Roles I’ll Never Play Cabaret.” The performance, Schroeck says, features local talent in “roles that are either the incorrect gender or incorrect age for the performers. For instance, we have a lot of boys singing songs traditionally sung by girls and vice versa.”

Songs for the cabaret include selections from the musicals Into the Woods, On the Town, Rent, Call Me Madam, Annie, West Side Story, Grease, The Producers, The Book of Mormon, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Sweeney Todd, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Tick Tick… Boom! and more hit shows.

The huge cast appearing in event includes Schroeck, Ashley Stevens, Austin Ventura, Beau Willis, Bill and Grace Martin, Bill Corcoran, Brad and Molly Beth Blanchard, Brandon Guillory, Brittany Kriger, Brooke Bell, Carole Moore, Caroline Feduccia, Charlynn White, Clay Donaldson, Collin Smith, Dana Todd Lux, Enrico Cannella, Garrett Smith, Hayley Westphal, Jack Lampert, Jacob Voisin, Jamie Dean Carley, Jason Breaux, Jeremy and Molly Kate Skupien, Joe Carleton and Joey Roth.

The gala’s silent auction is also returning this year. Schroeck and Caty Steward, Theatre Baton Rouge’s marketing and development coordinator, developed the event’s mix of auction and performance. About 50 businesses donated items and services to the fundraising effort. The more unusual auction items include ukuleles donated by Zeagler Music.

“The community has been wonderful in helping us and giving us amazing items for our auction,” Schroeck says.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Admission to the gala includes the auction, cabaret and wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres provided by Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge, Mike Anderson’s, Mansurs On the Boulevard, The Londoner and Insomnia Cookies.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets and more information are available by calling the box office at 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org. Find out more info about the event here.