Join the fine folks of the Barefoot Pedals Foundation for a night of partying and philanthropy at their annual NolaPalooza concert event at Varsity Theatre this Saturday.

The proceeds of the event serve to benefit the foundation, which formed in 2011 to honor the late Jeffrey Nola. Nola died in Baton Rouge in 2011 at the age of 35 after battling a rare form of cancer known as Burkitt lymphoma. The foundation, which receives and distributes donations for charitable purposes, primarily benefits Catholic High School’s Jeff Nola ’94 Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Before Saturday’s event, the foundation will host a fun run and 5k on LSU’s campus. The races kick off at 8 a.m. with the 1-mile fun run, followed immediately by the 5k at 8:30 a.m. The start/finish line will be at the intersection of Tower and Dalrymple drives. Register for either race here. Packages including tickets to NolaPalooza are also available.

Now, back to the fun stuff: NolaPalooza will feature two local variety bands, Cold Grits and Questionable at Best. Doors open to VIP ticket holders at 6 p.m., while general admission entry is at 7:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders will be treated to catered food, beer and wine until 10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $20 at the door, and VIP tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Purchase your passes here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.