Stop by Cane Land Distilling Company this Saturday, Jan. 6, to back the blue. The distillery is hosting “Party with a Purpose: Nick Tullier Strong,” a fundraiser for one of our local heroes, Deputy Nick Tullier, who was shot in the line of duty July 2016.

Tullier, still on the road to recovery, will receive 100 percent of ticket proceeds and 20 percent of all drink purchases.

Party with a Purpose will include live music by The Drew Danzy Band, catering by Barbosa BBQ, a raffle and a T-shirt sale. There will also be an opportunity to write down encouraging words for Tullier.

Raffle prizes include a blowout from Dry Bar Perkins Rowe, jewelry from Mimosa Handcrafted Jewelry, dinner for two at Texas de Brazil, gift card baskets to Raising Cane’s and many more.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The event is this Saturday, Jan. 6, 4-7 p.m. Cane Land is at 760 Saint Philip St.