Party with pugs at the Raising Cane’s Dog Park April 8

Clear your Sunday afternoon schedule. The Baton Rouge Pug Club is hosting a Pug Party and honestly, we can’t think of anything we’d rather do.

The party will serve as a meetup for pugs and their “parents,” but attendees need not bring a pug. The event is also open to fans and admirers of the beloved dog. The party will be focused on pugs, but any and all dog breeds are welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along a folding chair and, if you’re bringing along a dog, water and a water bowl.

Head to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park this Sunday, April 8. Festivities kick off at 2 p.m. and wrap up around 3 p.m.

The Raising Cane’s Dog Park is at 1442 City Park Ave.